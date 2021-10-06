PSV Eindhoven winger Cody Gakpo is proud of being linked with a move to Bayern Munich but he is not thinking about leaving the Netherlands yet.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
The 22-year-old was reportedly a target of Bayern Munich in the summer but the Netherlands international remains at his boyhood club PSV Eindhoven.
Speaking to Voetbal International about Bayern Munich’s interest, Gakpo said, “That is of course a super large club, it is nice if you are linked to it. That gives a proud feeling. If they had become very concrete, you should of course think about it seriously. But above all I have to look very carefully at my career and what is best for me.”
Gakpo does not want to end up on the bench somewhere, “The plan I have is not set in stone, but development and perspective are very important aspects in it. It is not the intention that if I take the step, I will end up somewhere on the bench. In any case, I will not be guided by other opinions, but go by my gut feeling. If my gut says: It’s time, then it’s time.”
La Liga is tempting for the winger, “Big clubs where mostly attacking is played in a beautiful country with good weather, haha. Fortunately, I don’t have to worry too much about it yet and I can fully focus on PSV and the Dutch national team this season. “