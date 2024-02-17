Cody Gakpo scored his tenth goal of the season in Liverpool’s 4-1 win at Brentford on Saturday.
- Follow Football-Oranje on X
Liverpool are sitting top of the Premier League and they went into the game with Virgil van Dijk starting but Ryan Gravenberch and Cody Gakpo on the bench.
Mark Flekken was busy in the Brentford goal and he was eventually beaten when Darwin Nunez chipped the ball over him. Gravenberch came off the bench in the first half due to an injury and Gakpo also appeared at half-time for Nunez.
In the second half, Liverpool added goals from Alexis Mac Allister and Mohamed Salah before Ivan Toney pulled one back. The final goal of the game came for Gakpo, who took advantage of some sloppy defending to slot in.
it is the 10th goal of the season for Gakpo, who again reaches double figures in a season despite not being a guaranteed starter for the League leaders.