Cody Gakpo spoke to Viaplay after he scored twice in Liverpool’s 7-0 win over Manchester United.
The forward was widely praised after scoring twice in the 7-0 humilation of Erik ten Hag’s Man Utd side on Sunday.
After his starring role, he told Viaplay, “It was a good match, yes.
“Of course everyone was very happy, but we are not yet where we want to be as a team. So then it is also turning that button again. Klopp was also happy and told me it was a good time to score twice. We focus In any case, we will see us again in the next matches.”
Gakpo is in great form at the moment and has four goals in his last five league games.