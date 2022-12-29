Cody Gakpo has said his goodbye to the PSV Eindhoven fans after completing his transfer to Liverpool.

Gakpo rounded off his €50 million move to Liverpool earlier this week, signing a six-year deal with the Premier League giants.

In a video posted on the PSV Eindhoven Twitter page, Gakpo took his opportunity to say goodbye to the club’s supporters. A proper send off in the Philips Stadion will come at a later date.

Gakpo said, “I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart. I have been here for a very long time, with great pleasure. It really is my second home. PSV will always be my club, I love you.”




