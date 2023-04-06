Cody Gakpo still thinks that Liverpool can finish in the top four this season and reach the Champions League.
Liverpool are currently eighth in the Premier League and ten points off a place in the top four with only ten games left to play.
Speaking to The Athletic, Gakpo said he is not giving up hope of a place in the Champions League, “Nothing has been lost yet, getting a place in the top four is still possible. The spirit is there.
“We have a great selection with a lot of quality. Our mentality has remained the same, because this club has to play for prizes.”
Gakpo has been used mostly as a central attacker and he admitted he is unsure of the long-term plan for him, “I’ve played almost all my games here in that false nine position.
“For me, it’s just a case of getting used to it. Whether that’s the long-term plan for me, you’d have to speak to the coach about that.”