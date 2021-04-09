Galatasaray make a move for Va... According to Sky Sports, Galatasaray have offered Crystal Palace left-back ...

Schmidt accepts title is gone ... PSV Eindhoven head coach Roger Schmidt can admit that PSV ...

Five reasons to get into Dutch... Why, of all leagues, is the Dutch Eredivisie one of ...

Eredivisie Predictions & ... Every week in the 2020/21 season, Football-Oranje's Michael Statham gives ...

Liverpool and Sevilla linked w... According to reports in Spain, AZ Alkmaar midfielder Teun Koopmeiners ...

Feyenoord interested in signin... According to Algemeen Dagblad, former AZ Alkmaar midfielder Guus Til ...

Bakker seems to be heading for... Mitchel Bakker appears to be in his final months as ...