According to Sky Sports, Galatasaray have offered Crystal Palace left-back Patrick van Aanholt a three-year contract.
Van Aanholt is out of contract with Crystal Palace in the summer and would be available on a free transfer.
Sky Sports are reporting that Galatasaray have offered the 30-year-old a three-year deal and that talks are ongoing with the players agent.
However, clubs from the Premier League are also interested, while Crystal Palace will decide whether they want to offer the Dutch international a new deal in the summer.