Geertruida’s move to RB ... According to Voetbal International, RB Leipzig have pulled out of ...

Weghorst returns to the Bundes... Hoffenheim have announced the signing of Wout Weghorst on a ...

RKC Waalwijk loan Man City att... RKC Waalwijk have signed Filip Stevanovic on loan from Manchester ...

FC Volendam loan Newcastle tal... FC Volendam has announced the signing of Newcastle United talent ...

Tottenham Hotspur confirms Van... Tottenham Hotspur has confirmed the signing of Dutch centre-back Micky ...

The Eredivisie 2023/24 Talents... The Eredivisie season is approaching and a number of youngsters ...

Swansea City submit bid for Ex... According to Voetbal International, Swansea City have made a bid ...