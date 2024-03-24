The Netherlands travels to face Euro 2024 hosts Germany in a friendly on Tuesday evening.
The Netherlands were far from their best on Friday night but still managed to record a 4-0 win over Scotland, thanks to goals from Tijjani Reijnders, Georginio Wijnaldum, Wout Weghorst and Donyell Malen.
Ronald Koeman was not happy with the level of performance from his players and he will be expecting an improvement against Germany on Tuesday.
Germany go into the game off the back of an impressive 2-0 win over France on Saturday, and they should provide a stiff test for Oranje.
Team News
We are likely to see a change of formation and several different faces in the line up for the Netherlands. They played with a back four against Scotland but that will no doubt switch to a five against Germany.
Bart Verbruggen will start in goal while Daley Blind, Denzel Dumfries, and Matthijs de Ligt will all be hoping to start in defence. The midfield is likely to change while Donyell Malen should start up front.
Possible Netherlands line-up: Verbruggen, Dumfries, Blind, de Ligt, Van Dijk, Ake, Schouten, Koopmeiners, Wijnaldum, Memphis, Malen
It remains to be seen whether Julian Nagelsmann will make changes to the side that defeated France with no injuries reported since.
Possible Germany line-up: Ter Stegen, Kimmich, Middelstadt, Rudiger, Tah, Kroos, Andrich, Gündogan, Musiala, Wirtz, Havertz
Odds
Germany 17/20 Draw 13/5 Netherlands 3/1
Head to Head
The two rival nations have met 44 times in the past with the Netherlands winning 12 of those encounters.
The last win was a 4-2 win in Germany in 2019 and the following encounter in 2022 finished in a 1-1 draw.
The Netherlands need to improve to get a result in Germany
The Netherlands have been criticised by the media following their win over Scotland with a number of players below par. Koeman tried the 4-3-3 again and it did not work out, meaning 5-3-2 looks likely against Germany.
Fresh of their win in France, the Germans will be eager to keep the good feeling going and the Netherlands will need to be stronger defensively to keep them out. Up front, Malen is in great form and if allowed to start, he could be crucial for Oranje.
The midfield appears to be the problem area for Koeman at the moment and he got it wrong against Scotland. A revamp and more energy will be required on Tuesday and Teun Koopmeiners could get a chance to show he can perform in Oranje.
This will be the final Netherlands match before the summer and a last chance for some players to make the Euro squad.