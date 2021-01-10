Giorgos Giakoumakis scored twice late on as VVV-Venlo came from behind to defeat struggling Willem II 2-1.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Willem II went into the game sitting in the bottom three but with confidence after their 1-1 draw at Ajax in their last game.
After fifteen minutes, Jan-Arie van der Heijden fired Willem II in front from close range. Kwasi Wriedt then missed a great chance to make it 2-0 and had a goal disallowed for offside.
After 79 minutes, Derrick Köhn was punished for a handball in the box and Giakoumakis equalised from the penalty spot. The Greek striker then found the winning goal in extra-time to stun Willem II.
The victory means VVV are now 15th while Willem II are second bottom.