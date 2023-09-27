The remaining minutes of De Klassieker were played out on Wednesday afternoon with Feyenoord sealing a 4-0 victory over Ajax in an empty Johan Cruijff ArenA.
The game was postponed on Sunday after the home crowd threw fireworks on the pitch with Feyenoord leading 3-0. The game resumed on Wednesday in the 55th minute.
There was not to be some crazy Ajax comeback and after only five minutes of the restart, Santiago Gimenez made it 4-0 to seal his hattrick. This means he becomes the first ever Feyenoord player to score a hattrick in an away match at Ajax.
Igor Paixao and Gimenez could have scored further goals before the end but the score remained 4-0 with Ajax creating very little danger.
Ajax remains in 14th spot in the table, while Feyenoord are in third.