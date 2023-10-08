Santiago Gimenez scored twice as Feyenoord came away from PEC Zwolle with a 2-0 victory.
Feyenoord were looking to bounce back from their narrow loss to Atletico Madrid in midweek. The Rotterdammers were denied an early penalty for a tackle on Gimenez, while Yankuba Minteh couldn’t finish one-on-one with Jesper Schendelaar.
In the 21st minute, Feyenoord had the lead when Gimenez hooked the ball into the net after a big error from Schendelaar.
Feyenoord were sloppy in the attack and they missed chances to extend the lead until Gimenez got his second in the 54th minute. He blasted the ball into the net for his 12th of the campaign already.
There were no more goals before the end but Alireza Jahanbakhsh did smash the crossbar with a fierce strike.
Feyenoord has now won six league games in a row and they are second while PEC Zwolle sits 12th.