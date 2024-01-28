Feyenoord were held to a 0-0 draw by FC Twente in De Kuip with Santiago Gimenez missing a second half spot-kick.
After the victory over PSV Eindhoven, Arne Slot stuck with Bart Nieuwkoop as a right-winger while Thomas van den Belt started in midfield. Manfred Ugalde was missing for Twente, meaning Daan Rots began up front.
The best chances in the first half fell to Twente with Rots firing a volley just wide after being played in on goal. Michel Vlap also had a goal disallowed for offside.
Early in the second half, Michal Sadílek fouled Igor Paixão and Feyenoord were awarded a penalty. However, Gimenez saw his stop kick kept out by Lars Unnerstall.
Javairô Dilrosun and the returning Yankuba Minteh could not break the deadlock for Feyenoord, with Gimenez and David Hancko both missing good chances before the end.
Feyenoord are 12 points behind PSV, while Twente remains in command of third.