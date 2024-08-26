According to reports in Mexico and RTV Rijnmond, Santiago Gimenez has rejected a move to Nottingham Forest.
- Follow Football-Oranje on X
Nottingham Forest have been chasing Gimenez for weeks and Feyenoord finally agreed to a €33 million deal. It would have been a record transfer for the Rotterdam side.
However, RTV Rijnmond and Claro Sports are both reporting that Gimenez has rejected a move to the Premier League. He saw no reason to join the English side.
It could be that Gimenez now remains in Rotterdam but other interested clubs now know that €33 million is enough for the Mexican international.