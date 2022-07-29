Feyenoord has strengthened their attack with the signing of Mexican striker Santiago Gimenez from Cruz Azul.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
With Cyriel Dessers and Bryan Linssen leaving, Feyenoord have been looking for a new striker to provide competition to Danilo.
On Friday evening, Feyenoord confirmed the signing of Gimenez on a four-year deal. The 21-year-old joins for an undisclosed fee.
Gimenez told the Feyenoord website, “It’s a dream for me to play for such a big club. I deliberately chose this step and am grateful to everyone for the warm welcome. I believe that together we can work towards something very beautiful and experience great successes.”
Gimenez has scored five goals in five games this season, and has an overall record of 20 goals in 104 appearances.