Go Ahead Eagles have confirmed the signing of former Liverpool, Barcelona and PSV Eindhoven winger Bobby Adekanye on a 2-year-deal.
The 23-year-old played in the academies of Ajax, Barcelona, PSV and Liverpool, while he was most recently on the books of Lazio. He has spent time on loan with Cadiz, ADO Den Haag and Crotone in recent seasons.
Now, Adekanye has joined Go Ahead Eagles on a permanent deal, with the former Netherlands youth international penning a two-year deal.
Adekanye is already the 7th new signing of the summer for Go Ahead Eagles.