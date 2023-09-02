A red card for Charlie Webster proved costly for Heerenveen as they slumped to a 3-2 loss at Go Ahead Eagles.
Webster made his first start for Heerenveen, coming in for the unfit Osame Sahraoui, who was on the bench.
Go Ahead Eagles had a goal ruled out early on and they eventually made it 1-0 after 22 minutes. Bas Kuipers found the net with a controlled finish. Philippe Romens then doubled the lead from the penalty spot.
Just before the break, Webster pulled one back for the visitors which left the hosts furious as they believed the goal should have been ruled out for a foul in the build up. However, the goal stood and it was 2-1 at half time.
Fifteen minutes into the second half, Webster was involved again as his rash challenge on Evert Linthorst earned him a red card.
Go Ahead Eagles took advantage and Sylla Sow added a third goal in the 66th minute after some poor defending by Heerenveen.
Sahraoui did pull one back just before the end with a solo goal but Go Ahead Eagles held on for the victory.
Heerenveen are fifth and Go Ahead Eagles one spot behind them.