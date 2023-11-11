Go Ahead Eagles finally sealed their first away win of the season after a 1-0 victory over RKC Waalwijk.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
RKC were boosted by the return of goalkeeper Etienne Vaessen, who made his first appearance since a nasty collision with Brian Brobbey last month. His side dominated the early stages with Dario van den Buijs and Denilho Cleonise both hitting the woodwork.
Go Ahead Eagles barely threatened but just before the break, they took the lead with Willum Willumsson netting after an excellent assist from Philippe Rommens.
RKC continued to push for an equaliser in the second half but Cleonise and Michiel Kramer both missed good chances. At the other end, Go Ahead Eagles didn’t kill the game off.
A tense late stage did not materialise as the hosts ran out of steam and Go Ahead Eagles took the three points. They are fifth with the win and RKC is in 15th.