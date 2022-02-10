Go Ahead Eagles have booked their place in the last four of the KNVB Cup after defeating NEC Nijmegen 2-0.
With Wilfried Bony only on the bench, NEC began the game brightly with both Ali Akman and Elayis Tavzan testing goalkeeper Andries Noppert.
After 19 minutes, Go Ahead Eagles had the lead with Luuk Brouwers scoring a penalty following a foul by Souffian El Karouani on Inigo Córdoba. The visitors then made it 2-0 in the 26th minute as Giannis Botos fired a Cordoba through ball past Danny Vukovic.
It could have been 3-0 before the break but NEC were saved by the post which denied Cordoba.
After an hour, Bony was summed from the bench and he almost scored with his first touch but Noppert denied the striker, who then limped off before the end. His debut for NEC lasted just 26 minutes.
NEC were unable to get themselves back into the game and Go Ahead Eagles have booked themselves in the KNVB Cup semi-finals.