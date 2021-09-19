Go Ahead Eagles defeated PEC Zwolle 1-0 in a heated IJsselderby on Sunday.
Go Ahead Eagles began the game strongly but Ogechika Heil fired an early chance wide before Boyd Lucassen was denied by Kostas Lamprou.
The game was halted after half an hour due to a section of the away fans throwing chairs on the pitch, while the home crowd also set off fireworks. After the game resumed, Marc Cardona went close twice but there were no goals in the first half.
Early in the second half, PEC Zwolle thought they had a penalty after a handball by Gerrit Nauber, but Kevin Blom reversed his decision after consulting VAR.
The home side then took control once again and eventually the opening goal came from Gianis Botos, who netted from Ragnar Oratmangoed’s dangerous cross.
Shortly after the goal, the game was delayed again after the sprinklers on the pitch were set off. Go Ahead Eagles managed to hold on to the victory and they are now ninth. PEC Zwolle are rock bottom without a goal or point.