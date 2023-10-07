Go Ahead Eagles had no issues with Heracles Almelo on Saturday as they ran out comfortable 4-0 victors in Deventer.
The home crowd saw their team race into a 2-0 lead within the first sixteen minutes. Firstly, Willum Willumsson headed in a cleverly taken free kick from Philippe Rommens. Then striker Victor Edvardsen scored his first goal for the club three minutes later.
Heracles wasted a big chance on the hour as they had a three-on-one opportunity but Mohamed Sankoh’s effort was kept out by Jeffrey de Lange. A couple of minutes later, Sylla Sow fired Go Ahead Eagles 3-0 up.
Left back Bas Kuijpers then sealed the victory in the 83rd minute with a fine finish after being set up by Willumsson.
Go Ahead Eagles are sixth, while Heracles is in eighth.