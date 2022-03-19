Go Ahead Eagles took another step towards definite safety with a comfortable 3-0 win over Cambuur on Saturday evening.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Cambuur went into the game having lost six of their last seven games and they fell behind in Deventer after 25 minutes. Joris Kramer headed a corner into the net via Mees Hoedemakers.
Go Ahead Eagles doubled their lead ten minutes later with Luuk Brouwers heading a free-kick into the net off the inside of the post.
The hosts remained in full control and fifteen minutes before the end, Mats Deijl made it 3-0 with his second goal of the season.
Go Ahead Eagles are 12th now and only three points behind Cambuur who remains 9th.