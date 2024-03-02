Go Ahead Eagles have moved temporarily above Ajax and NEC Nijmegen in the table after a 1-0 win over RKC Waalwijk.
With their home form this season, Go Ahead Eagles went into the game as heavy favourites but they were frustrated in the opening stages. In the early stages, David Min hit the crossbar for RKC who couldn’t turn their dominance into a lead.
Go Ahead Eagles grew into the game and chances came for Finn Stokkers, Enric Llansana, Joris Kramer and Bas Kuipers. However, RKC kept it level.
After an hour, Jakob Breum broke the deadlock for the home side with a nice finish and that proved to be enough for the win as Min saw a late header saved for RKC.
Go Ahead climbs to fifth while RKC remains in trouble sitting in 16th.