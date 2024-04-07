Go Ahead Eagles were held to a 1-1 draw at home by Almere City on Sunday.
After drawing 1-1 away to Ajax, Go Ahead Eagles went into the game in a good feeling. After eleven minutes, the hosts led with Oliver Edvardsen netting on the rebound after Samuel Şahin-Radlinger had initially made a good save.
However, Almere City quickly equalised with Thomas Robinet heading in a cross after 24 minutes to make it 1-1.
Early in the second half, Robinet put a good chance over the bar, while Yoann Cathline also had a goal disallowed for the visitors. At the other end, Thibo Baeten thought he had made it 2-1 for Go Ahead but a handball in the build up saw it chalked off.
Before the end, both teams had chances but it was Go Ahead who came the closest with Finn Stokkers having an effort kept out with the help of the post.
Go Ahead Eagles stays seventh while Almere City is in 12th.