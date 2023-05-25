According to Voetbal International, Go Ahead Eagles has held talks with MVV Maastricht winger Ruben van Bommel.
The 18-year-old has had an excellent campaign with MVV and was named the Keuken Kampioen Divisie young player of the season.
Van Bommel has told Voetbal International that he has already held talks with a number of Eredivisie clubs and one of those is Go Ahead Eagles. The club from Deventer is hoping to convince the youngster to follow in the footsteps of his grandfather’s footsteps with Bert van Marwijk starting his career with Go Ahead Eagles.
The son of Mark van Bommel has a pick of Eredivisie clubs to choose from, though, with AZ Alkmaar and FC Twente also among the clubs to have already held talks with the forward. Van Bommel is yet to sign his first professional contract with MVV.