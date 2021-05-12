After a dramatic evening in the Keueken Kampioen Divisie, Go Ahead Eagles have been promoted back to the Eredivisie.
Going into the final day of the season, four sides could have been promoted, but it was all in the hands of De Graafschap. They just had to defeat Helmond Sport to book their place in the Eredivisie.
However, the rain was heavy in Doetinchem and the game was stopped after 38 minutes with the score at 0-0. While De Graafschap waited, Go Ahead Eagles sealed a 1-0 victory at Excelsior which moved them into second spot.
De Graafschap eventually got their game back underway at 9pm but they could not find a winning goal with the post denying Ralf Seuntjens. Joey Konings also failed to net when through one on one with the goalkeeper.
The draw means Go Ahead Eagles are promoted alongside Cambuur, while De Graafschap must do with the playoffs. Go Ahead Eagles last played in the top flight during the 2016-17 season.