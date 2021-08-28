Go Ahead Eagles booked their first win of the season with a 2-0 victory over 10-man Sparta Rotterdam in Deventer.
Emanuel Emegha started for Sparta Rotterdam and he had a good chance to open the scoring in the fifth minute but his effort came back off the crossbar. A minute later, Go Ahead Eagles took the lead with Justin Bakker scoring from the penalty spot after a foul by Michael Heylen.
Both sides traded chances before the break but it remained 1-0 going into the second half. Sparta were reduced to ten-men eight minutes after the break with Mica Pinto seeing red for a rash challenge on Luuk Brouwers.
Go Ahead Eagles took advantage of the extra-man with Giannis Botos heading in a second goal on the hour mark.
The hosts then eased to victory to register their first Eredivisie victory since 2017. Sparta Rotterdam now sits second-bottom with one point from three games.