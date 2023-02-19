Twente’s chances of a top three finish took a blow on Sunday as they went down 2-0 at Go Ahead Eagles.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
After only six minutes, the hosts had the lead when a spinning cross from Philippe Rommens evaded everyone in the box and found the corner of the net.
Ten minutes later, Go Ahead Eagles made it 2-0 with Rommens swinging the ball into the box and after Lars Unnerstall misjudged the cross, Isac Lidberg easily nodded it into the net.
The game was then delayed for around 40 minutes due to crown issues as fireworks and chairs were thrown onto the field. When the game did get back underway, Twente had a good chance to pull one back but Vaclav Cerny was denied by Jeffrey de Lange.
In the second half, the Go Ahead Eagles stopper, who recently stated his dream to play for the Netherlands national team, made an excellent save to keep out an attempt by Sem Steijn.
Go Ahead Eagles is 11th with the win, while Twente is fifth.