Go Ahead Eagles defeated NEC Nijmegen 2-1 to reach the European playoff final after a blunder from Jasper Cillessen.
- Follow Football-Oranje on X
With head coach Rogier Meijer suspended, NEC hosted a Go Ahead Eagles side that were missing key attackers Willum Willumsson and Oliver Edvardsen.
The visitors dominated the first half but they could not find a way past Jasper Cillessen before the break. Early in the second half, NEC took the lead with Kodai Sano heading in.
Go Ahead Eagles equalised in a lucky fashion as the ball was hit against Finn Stokkers and deflected over the line. Then with a few minutes left, a free kick by Philippe Rommens bounced in the box before fooling a stranded Cillessen. The ball looped into the net and Go Ahead Eagles triumphed.
Go Ahead will face Utrecht or Sparta Rotterdam for a place in Europe, while it was a disappointing end to the season for NEC.