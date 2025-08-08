The Eredivisie 2025/26 season got underway on Friday with Go Ahead Eagles earning a 2-2 draw away to Fortuna Sittard.
- Follow Football-Oranje on X
After a slow start, it was Go Ahead Eagles who took the lead with Shawn Adewoye sliding a cross into his own net.
The lead lasted until first half injury time when the ball fell to Philip Brittijn in the box and the midfielder prodded it into the net. Fortuna Sittard were then given a big advantage early in the second half when Calvin Twigt was shown a red card.
Go Ahead Eagles defended bravely but with five minutes left, Luka Tunjic put the hosts in front and that seemed to be the winning goal.
However, in the 94th minute, Gerrit Nauber met a corner at the back post to make it 2-2 at the end. A point to start the season for both sides.