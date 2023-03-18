Utrecht’s poor form continued on Saturday as a 94th minute goal handed Go Ahead Eagles a 2-1 win in De Galgenwaard.
After the shock 4-1 loss to Spakenburg, Utrecht had lost to Fortuna Sittard and then drew 2-2 with NEC Nijmegen. The home crowd were hoping to see them return to winning ways against Go Ahead Eagles.
The hosts failed to create chances but in the 41st minute, they had the lead with Tasos Douvikas racing onto a pass from Othmane Boussaid before firing in the opener.
The joy for the home crowd was short-lived as Oliver Edvardsen worked the ball in from close range to make it 1-1 at the break.
After the break. Go Ahead Eagles were the better side but they had to wait until the 94th minute to get their reward. Willum Thór Willumsson scored from close range and the home crowd showed their dissatisfaction with a chorus of whistles.
Go Ahead Eagles are 11th after the win while Utrecht is 7th.