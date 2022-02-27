Go Ahead Eagles have thrown a spanner in the Eredivisie title race with a 2-1 victory over Ajax in Deventer.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Ajax started the game with Andre Onana in goal, while Devyne Rensch and Perr Schuurs came in for Jurriën Timber and Noussair Mazraoui.
Earlier this season, Go Ahead Eagles held Ajax to a 0-0 draw in Amsterdam and after 18 minutes, the hosts stunned the leaders by taking the lead. Iñigo Córdoba’s strike deflected off Daley Blind and left Onana with no chance.
Ajax struggled to create chances and in first half stoppage time, it was 2-0 as Philippe Rommens pulled the trigger and fired high past Onana.
After 64 minutes, Ajax, who had made three changes, pulled one back with Steven Berghuis heading the ball in from close range. Danilo, Dusan Tadic and Lisandro Martinez then all went close for Ajax but they could not find an equaliser.
Go Ahead Eagles defended well and they held on for a victory which moves them 12th. Ajax stay top but their lead is down to two points.