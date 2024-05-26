Go Ahead Eagles will enter the Conference League next season after defeating 10-man Utrecht 2-1 after extra-time.
Utrecht went into the game as favourites and they took the lead after half an hour when Nick Viergever finished off in the rebound.
It was almost 2-0 before the break when a fine attack ended at Sam Lammers, but the striker was denied by goalkeeper Jeffrey de Lange.
After the break, both sides created chances with the best falling to Hidde ter Avest of Utrecht who hit the crossbar with a header.
Utrecht seemed to be heading for victory but then a moment from madness saw Oscar Fraulo see a straight red. His reckless challenge then meant Utrecht had to see out the remaining four minutes with ten men.
The game was delayed when fireworks were thrown on the pitch but when it resumed, Viergever diverted a Bobby Adekanye cross into his own net. The game headed for extra time.
Utrecht kept Go Ahead Eagles out but eventually, in the 118th minute, Joris Kramer headed in a free kick to send the Deventer side to Europe.
Go Ahead Eagles enter the second qualifying round for the Conference League and start their campaign in July.