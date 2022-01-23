After a turbulent week, Heracles Almelo could only record a 1-1 draw at home to Go Ahead Eagles.
Off the pitch, it has been a difficult week for Heracles due to the situation around Rai Vloet, who has been suspended by the club.
On the pitch, Heracles dominated against Go Ahead from the start, and eventually, they had the opening goal in the 32nd minute. Kaj Sierhuis beat Joris Kramer to net his first goal since November.
Heracles had the chances to kill the game but did not take them and in the 73rd minute, Isac Lidberg tapped in to make it 1-1.
Neither side could find the winner before the end and Heracles are 14th in the table, one position behind Go Ahead Eagles.