RKC Waalwijk’s clash with Go Ahead Eagles ended in a 1-1 draw on Saturday evening.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Go Ahead Eagles started strongly and they had the lead in the 15th minute with Ragnar Oratmangoen crossing for Iñigo Córdoba to net his third goal of the season.
RKC missed chances to equalise before the break but in the 60th minute, Joris Kramer was penalised for a handball and Alexander Büttner made it 1-1.
Isac Lidberg thought he had scored the winning goal before the end but his header was disallowed by VAR after a build-up.
It remained 1-1 and that means Go Ahead Eagles are 12th while RKC are 14th.