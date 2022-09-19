Go Ahead Eagles secured their second win of the campaign with a 2-0 victory against Emmen on Sunday.
Last weekend, Go Ahead Eagles secured their first win of the season and they went ahead against Emmen in the 31st minute as Oliver Edvardsen clipped the ball over Eric Oelschlägel.
Edvardsen then netted his second early in the second half and Emmen had no answer to the hosts, who could have added further goals before the end. Sylla Sow had the ball in the net but it was disallowed for a foul.
Emmen are now bottom of the table, while Go Ahead Eagles sit in 13th.