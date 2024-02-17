Go Ahead Eagles came away from Heerenveen with a 2-0 victory on Saturday evening.
After the win over Ajax last weekend, the home crowd was expecting a performance from Heerenveen. However, instead they got a boring first half that saw Heerenveen struggle to create chances.
Just before the hour mark, Jakob Breum gave Go Ahead Eagles the lead on the rebound after Mats Deijl had hit the woodwork.
Victor Edvardsen hit the post for the away side before the striker added a second in stoppage time to earn Go Ahead Eagles another win in an impressive season. They are now clear in sixth spot and one point behind Ajax while Heerenveen is 12th.