Go Ahead Eagles came back from a 3-1 deficit to record a 4-3 victory over Fortuna Sittard in Deventer.
Fortuna Sittard seemed like they were on route to a comfortable victory when they had a two-goal lead by the 18th minute. Zian Flemming played a leading role as he set up Mats Seuntjens with a perfect pass for the opener before he then assisted Ben Rienstra for the second.
Go Ahead Eagles then took control but despite having several chances they couldn’t find a way past Yanick van Osch before the break. Finally, in the 53rd minute, Luuk Brouwers did pull one back for the home side to give them hope of a comeback.
However, Fortuna Sittard quickly restored their two goal lead through Tesfakldet Tekie, who found the net from distance. Six minutes later, though, Marc Cardona made it 3-2 with his first goal for the club.
In the 83rd minute, the home crowd erupted as Iñigo Córdoba headed in the equaliser for Go Ahead Eagles. Then in the last minute, Go Ahead completed an excellent comeback as Joris Kramer headed in the winner.
Go Ahead Eagles are now 8th, while Fortuna Sittard are in 16th.