Tottenham Hotspur v Stade Rennais will not be rescheduled which could mean that Vitesse Arnhem progress to the next round of the Europa Conference League.
Due to a covid outbreak within the Tottenham squad, UEFA agreed to postpone the clash with Rennes on Thursday. Vitesse defeated Mura meaning they are now second in the group and three points ahead of Tottenham.
UEFA confirmed on Saturday that a solution to reschedule the game could not be found and that would usually result in a 3-0 loss to the team that pulled out of the game, which was Tottenham.
A statement from UEFA said, “In accordance with Annex J of the UEFA Europa Conference League regulations, UEFA, in cooperation with the two clubs tried to find a viable solution in order to reschedule the match, so as to ensure the group stage could be completed accordingly.
“Unfortunately, despite all efforts, a solution that could work for both clubs could not be found. As a consequence, the match can no longer be played and the matter will, therefore, be referred to the UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body for a decision to be taken in accordance with Annex J of the above-mentioned competition regulations.”
Annex J of the regulations does state, “The club that cannot play the match will be held responsible for the match not taking place and the match will be declared by the UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body to be forfeited by the club, which will be considered to have lost the match 3-0.”
However, it is not yet certain that the UEFA Control, Ethics, and Disciplinary Body will come to that conclusion.
Vitesse must now wait but if the competition rules are followed then they will progress to the next round and will be in Monday’s draw. It would be the first time in Vitesse’s history that they have progressed to the knockout rounds of a European competition.