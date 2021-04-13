According to reports in Germany, Mario Gotze is already thinking about leaving PSV Eindhoven this summer.
PSV surprised many with the signing of Gotze in the summer but the move seems to have revitalised the midfielder’s career and he is playing his way back into the plans of Germany head coach Joachim Löw.
According to Sky in Germany, Gotze is now aiming for a move away from PSV this summer and has changed his agent in preparation of a potential transfer. The goal for the German is to find a competition stronger than the Eredivisie.
The 28-year-old, who has scored six times and provided five assists in 22 league games, is contracted to PSV Eindhoven until 2022.