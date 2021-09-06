There was some good news for PSV Eindhoven fans on Monday morning with Mario Gotze signing a new contract with the club.
A year ago, Gotze surprised many by joining PSV Eindhoven and he signed a two-year deal with the club. However, the midfielder is having a good time and has now extended that contract until 2024.
Speaking to the club’s website, Gotze said, “PSV is a great club and I can work here under an excellent coach and supporting staff. In addition, the energy that surrounds our team is very pleasant. The overall picture is right and that’s why I’m very happy that I can continue my football career here.”
The 29-year-old has made 35 appearances for PSV Eindhoven, scoring ten goals and adding ten assists.