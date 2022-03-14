Mario Gotze has hinted that he could follow Roger Schmidt out of PSV Eindhoven in the summer.
Schmidt has announced that he will leave PSV Eindhoven in the summer, and this may have an effect for Gotze, who has made it no secret that the coach is a big reason he joined the club. Speaking to Sports Illustrated, Gotze said, “For me as a player, the trainer is the most important person in football.”
The 29-year-old has big ambitions, “I have always kept in mind that one day I want to win the Champions League again,” while he has his eyes on a move to another league, “Preferably in Italy or Spain. The Premier League also appeals to me.”
Gotze still has a deal in Eindhoven until 2024 but Voetbal International is reporting that PSV are unlikely to stand in his way should he look to leave.