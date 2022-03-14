Gotze hints at PSV departure Mario Gotze has hinted that he could follow Roger Schmidt ...

Twente down AZ Alkmaar in race... FC Twente defeated their rival for fourth place AZ Alkmaar ...

Huntelaar returns to Ajax in a... Ajax have confirmed that Klaas-Jan Huntelaar has returned to the ...

Feyenoord come from behind to ... Feyenoord earned a hard-fought 2-1 victory over PEC Zwolle on ...

Vitesse and Heracles in goalle... A much-changed Vitesse Arnhem held Heracles Almelo to a 0-0 ...

Zahavi goal enough for PSV aga... Eran Zahavi scored the only goal of the game as ...

Alarm bells at Willem II after... In a big game at the bottom of the Eredivisie, ...