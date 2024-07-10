Kenzo Goudmijn has completed his move from AZ Alkmaar to Derby County.
The 22-year-old has signed a four-year deal with the English side that pays an undisclosed fee to AZ Alkmaar.
Goudmijn came through the AZ academy but has found first team minutes at the club hard to come by. He has had two loan spells at Excelsior where he has shone.
There was interest from Heerenveen in the midfielder, but Goudmijn has instead chosen a move abroad to England. He will be playing in the Championship after Derby County were promoted last season.