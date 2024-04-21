Ryan Gravenberch scored his first Premier League goal and Cody Gakpo got an assist as Liverpool defeated Fulham 3-1.
Liverpool needed the victory to boost their chances of winning the title and Jurgen Klopp began the game with Cody Gakpo, Virgil van Dijk, and Ryan Gravenberch.
Trent Alexander-Arnold gave Liverpool the lead but before the break, Timothy Castagne equalised for the hosts.
Eight minutes into the second half, Gravenberch curled an effort into the net from the edge of the box to put Liverpool back in front. It was his first Premier League goal.
Gakpo then set up Diego Jota to seal the victory and Liverpool move level on points with Arsenal at the top of the Premier League.