Ajax duo Ryan Gravenberch and Jurrien Timber are still in the running for the Golden Boy award. The last 20 players in the running were announced on Friday.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Last month, Tuttosport named the forty players still in the running and that list included Myron Boadu (AS Monaco), Brian Brobbey (RB Leipzig) and Mohamed Ihattaren (Sampdoria).
However, there are now only two Dutchmen left in the running for the award with Gravenberch and Timber among the final 20 nominees announced on Friday.
Among the other nominees are Jude Bellingham, Giovanni Reyna (both Borussia Dortmund), Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid), Gavi, Pedri (both Barcelona), Mason Greenwood (Manchester City), Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal ), Nuno Mendes (Paris Saint Germain) and Florian Wirtz (Bayer Leverkusen).