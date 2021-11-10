Ryan Gravenberch is enjoying life in Amsterdam and does not want to leave Ajax anytime soon.
The 19-year-old is in contract talks with Ajax at the moment as his current deal only runs until the summer of 2023.
Speaking to Voetbal International, Gravenberch stated his desire to remain in Amsterdam, “I am very happy here and I really don’t want to leave yet. We are also talking with the club about a new contract. There is movement and hopefully, that will work out.
“I don’t feel like I’m done here yet, I still have a lot to learn, and I still want to win many trophies with the club.”
Gravenberch made his Ajax debut at the age of 16 and the Netherlands international has now made 78 appearances for the club.