Ryan Gravenberch is enjoying his first European Championships but the Ajax midfielder is hoping for more minutes in the games to come.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
The 19-year-old came off the bench with fifteen minutes to go in the 2-0 win over Austria to make his European Championship debut.
Gravenberch is enjoying his time with the Oranje squad, telling Algemeen Dagblad, “It’s nice to be here, I really have nothing to complain about. I really enjoy it in the group. Did I need adjustment time at Orange? I had been with Orange before, but to be honest it was all not too bad.”
The Ajax star is now hoping for more game time as Netherlands face North Macedonia on Monday, “As a player you always want to play. I would like to make more minutes. Or do I hope that De Roon takes yellow? No, I don’t see it that way, we are one team and all have the same goal.”
It has been a long season but Gravenberch is feeling good, “I felt quite tired for a period. But I took enough rest and now I feel fine again. And I enjoy it. I sit next to Quincy Promes on the bench and then we see Dumfries popping forward. That’s fun. Nice to be here.”