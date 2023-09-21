Ryan Gravenberch made his first start for Liverpool on Thursday and provided an assist in a 3-1 win over LASK Linz in Austria.
Virgil van Dijk and Gravenberch were in the starting line-up in Austria, while Cody Gakpo started on the bench.
LASK Linz took the lead in the 13th minute through Florian Flecker and it remained 1-0 until the break. After 56 minutes, Liverpool were awarded a penalty and Darwin Nuñez leveled the score.
Gravenberch then got his first Liverpool assist as he set up Luis Díaz to make it 2-1 before the midfielder was replaced by Mohamed Salah. The Egyptian settled the game with Liverpool’s third.
Elsewhere in the same Europa League group, Thijs Dallinga scored for Toulouse in their 1-1 draw with USG.