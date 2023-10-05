Ryan Gravenberch scored his first goal for Liverpool in their 2-0 victory over Union Saint-Gilles in the Europa League.
Gravenberch was the only Dutchman in the line-up for Liverpool with Virgil van Dijk rested, while Cody Gakpo out injured.
The midfielder put in a starring performance for Liverpool and scored the opening goal after Anthony Moris parried Trent Alexander-Arnold’s effort into his path.
Gravenberch was then given a standing ovation from the home crowd after being substituted in the second half before Diego Jota sealed the victory.