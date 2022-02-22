Ryan Gravenberch is not sure if he will depart Ajax in the summer amid links of a move to Bayern Munich.
The midfielder is out of contract in the summer of 2023 and reports recently state that Gravenberch will not be signing a new deal in Amsterdam, making a departure this summer inevitable.
Gravenberch has been heavily linked with a move to Bayern Munich in recent days with the German club said to have held talks with his entourage. However, clubs from around Europe have also been linked with the Netherlands international.
Speaking to Algemeen Dagblad, Gravenberch was asked about his future, “It is up to my agent and my father. I do not know whether I will leave next summer.
“What I do know for sure is that I will not leave if Ajax does not earn anything from me. I have played here all my youth. Ajax has always been good to me. I owe a lot to the club. Then I cannot leave on a free transfer. That will not happen.”
The 19-year-old knows that going abroad would be a risk, “On the other hand, it’s not bad to step out of your comfort zone. A different competition, different football, different life, different people around you. But that could also be done at 22, for example.”