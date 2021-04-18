Ryan Gravenberch has pledged his allegiance to Ajax after scoring in the KNVB Cup final victory over Vitesse Arnhem.
Gravenberch opened the scoring in Ajax’s 2-1 victory over Vitesse Arnhem which sealed the club’s 20th KNVB Cup. The midfielder became the youngest player to score in the final since 1981.
Gravenberch is represented by Mino Raiola and has a contract in Amsterdam until 2023. However, despite interest from a number of top clubs, he is not yet ready to leave Ajax.
Speaking to ESPN, the 18-year-old said, “I really want to stay with Ajax. I have to develop even more. When I am ready, then I am ready, but not yet.”